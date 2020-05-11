Local restaurant serves hot dinners to tent city residents
Monday, May 11, 2020
|Thea Wright of Jersey's Great Food with a table
of hot dinners for Camp United We Stand residents
Story and photos by Cynthia Knox
On Saturday night, Jersey's Great Food and Spirits restaurant cosponsored and delivered individually boxed full hot dinners to the residents at Camp United We Stand tent city, currently located at St. Dunstan's Church in Shoreline.
|Husband and wife Brian Patneaude and Thea Wright
own Jersey's Great Food and Spirits
The event came about when unnamed local donors contacted wife and husband owners Thea Wright and Brian Patneaude and proposed a partnership to provide a Mother's Day weekend meal to local folks living outdoors without reliable access to a kitchen.
Despite the hardship of reduced sales due to current stay-at-home orders, Brian and Thea were delighted to be invited to participate, and offered to significantly subsidize the cost of the menu items to be served.
|Thea sets out the condiments
These days all around Shoreline there are many signs of residents and businesses nurturing neighbors and essential workers, and it is heartwarming to witness a community taking care of each other.
The private donors mentioned above are planning a catered lunch or dinner for frontline medical workers in the Shoreline area and are looking for individual donors and restaurants to join them in making it happen, as well finding the workers and site to receive the meal.
If you are a Shoreline resident or restaurant owner and want more info on partnering on this upcoming event, or to nominate a medical team to receive food, please email LoveShoreline@protonmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment