Dembowski: Shoreline Assessment and Recovery Center may be dismantled in July

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Shoreline recovery center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


County councilmember Rod Dembowski emailed a notice yesterday

I have been deeply moved by the support Shoreline residents have shown for the Shoreline Assessment and Recovery Center. As neighbors of the facility, they have exemplified the meaning of “community.” 

The Center was the first in the nation and a model for how to set up similar facilities to care for those needing to self-isolate or recover outside the home or who were without a home. Shoreline residents have understood that quarantine and isolation for these individuals not only provides them with a safe environment, but also keeps the broader community safe by containing the virus.

The Center has been a success, housing 25 people a night during its peak. The number of people needing the site has been in decline recently, thanks to your efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and as a result, Public Health is ending operations. If there is an increase in cases, Public Health is prepared to ramp back up again if needed.

A lease for the field site housing the Center ends in late June, and if all goes well and cases continue to decline, the facility will be dismantled in early July. The County will repair any damages, and the field will be restored to its former glory. The City of Shoreline will be eligible for a portion of $500,000 in mitigation funds I was proud to help secure in the County’s recent emergency budget for local governments to recover from hosting isolation facilities.

I can’t thank our community enough right now for the way we’ve responded to this global pandemic. I feel honored to represent you and our region on the County Council.

--Rod Dembowski



Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  