Candidate filing week approaches - May 11-May 15
Monday, May 4, 2020
Candidates looking to run for office this year will have the opportunity to put their name on the ballot during the upcoming filing week of May 11 through May 15, 2020. For the first time ever, all candidates across the state will use the Secretary of State’s new VoteWA candidate filing portal.
Due to continued efforts to stop the spread of CoVID-19, King County Elections is strongly encouraging all candidates to file online. Online filing opens at 9am on May 11 and is open 24 hours a day until 4 pm on May 15.
Curbside in-person assistance will be available to those who need it. Candidates needing to file in-person should call 206-296-1565 before they come to King County Elections Headquarters.
Candidates can also file by mail. Mailed filings must be received no later than 4:30pm on May 15, regardless of postmark.
The final deadline to withdraw one’s name from the ballot is 4:30 pm on Monday, May 18.
An updated list of candidate filings will be posted by noon and by 6 p.m. each day until the filing week ends. The list will be finalized following the withdrawal deadline.
Federal, state, legislative, and judicial offices are subject to election this year, as are Precinct Committee Officers.
Candidates can sign up for notifications by email or text to get alerts about deadlines and other candidate-related information.
For more information visit the elections website or call 206-296-1565.
The final deadline to withdraw one’s name from the ballot is 4:30 pm on Monday, May 18.
An updated list of candidate filings will be posted by noon and by 6 p.m. each day until the filing week ends. The list will be finalized following the withdrawal deadline.
Federal, state, legislative, and judicial offices are subject to election this year, as are Precinct Committee Officers.
Candidates can sign up for notifications by email or text to get alerts about deadlines and other candidate-related information.
For more information visit the elections website or call 206-296-1565.
0 comments:
Post a Comment