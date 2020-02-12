Live and Local Saturday Feb 15, 2020
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
LIVE AND LOCAL
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, February 15, 2020 here's what's happening
Johnny Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates - $15 Cover - 8:30 - 11pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
John Pinetree and The Yellin' Degenerates are an eclectic collection of blues, jazz, funk and soul artists and musical luminaries versed in the rich tradition of the Great American Songbook. They perform music spanning the past century mixing decades and genre with fresh arrangement of some well known favorites, some more obscure, and original "edge of the blues" tunes written by Singer Songwriter, guitarist, and Harmonica player John "Pinetree" Paynich. The music is served up with respect for and homage to all who came before with a passion for improvisation, and free expression, highlighting the schtick residing within the individual musicians..
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, February 15, 2020 here's what's happening
|Chris Stevens Band at
Third Place Commons
Photo by Dan Hill
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Chris Stevens Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Soul-scorching blues feeling with the technical excellence of top flight jazz.
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.
MONKA BREWING COMPANY
Chris Stevens Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Soul-scorching blues feeling with the technical excellence of top flight jazz.
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
|Big Dog Revue at Aurora Borealis
AURORA BOREALIS
Big Dog Revue - 8:30pm - 11:30pm - $10 cover - 21+
Doors open at 6:30pm
Big Dog Revue - 8:30pm - 11:30pm - $10 cover - 21+
Doors open at 6:30pm
Hard Drivin’, horn oriented, dance/show band!
All members of BIG DOG REVUE are Seattle area natives and have performed in several groups, including:
Dix Delux, Sparky and the Starfires, Merrilee and the Turnabouts, Page Boys, Barney Armstrong Revue, Jerry Andel, Charlie and The Tunas, Glen Campbell, Tommy James and Shondells.
Their “kick-butt” get down and dance music spans three decades including hits by established artists like Van Morrison, Earth, Wind and Fire, Delbert McClinton, Tower Of Power, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Otis Redding, Rick James, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, Isley Brothers, Al Green, Eric Clapton, Temptations, Hall and Oates, and more!
MEMBERS: Randy Norris – guitar/vocals Bob Wikstrom – keyboards/vocals Glen Decker – bass/vocals Frank Heye – drums Gene Laukkonen – sax/vocals Paul Fessenden – sax/vocals Steve Mraz – trumpet/vocals
The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.
DARRELL'S TAVERN
Skularoid presents: Steeltoe Metronome, Temple Canyon, Aaron Semer
Skularoid presents: Steeltoe Metronome, Temple Canyon, Aaron Semer
9pm – 12am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
Little Bill and the Blue Notes - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
Little Bill and the Blue Notes are an institution more than a band. Since 1956 Bill and various lineups have been wowing audiences with their take on rhythm and blues.
Little Bill and the Blue Notes - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
Little Bill and the Blue Notes are an institution more than a band. Since 1956 Bill and various lineups have been wowing audiences with their take on rhythm and blues.
In 1959 the Bluenotes made the national charts with the teenage love song “I Love an Angel” and since then have released a bevy of recordings.
Latona Family Band, with The Amber Lanterns - no cover - 8pm to 11pm
7324 NE 175th St Ste F, Kenmore
Once again we welcome back one of our favorite local bands, and this time they are bringing their friends, the Amber Lanterns. Let's all do the sunshine dance!
The singer, songwriter and bass player has a roomful of awards including NW Hall of Fame, the W.C. Handy Award and the BB Life Time Achievement Award.
His current lineup consists of master guitarist Billy ‘Stapes’ Stapleton and the tight and steady multiple award-winning Billy Barner drums.
Easy Monkey is a restaurant, bar, with a full floor event center in the North City Business District.
LAKE TRAIL TAPROOM
AT 192 BREWERY
Latona Family Band, with The Amber Lanterns - no cover - 8pm to 11pm
7324 NE 175th St Ste F, Kenmore
Once again we welcome back one of our favorite local bands, and this time they are bringing their friends, the Amber Lanterns. Let's all do the sunshine dance!
Lake Trail Taproom has live music intermittently. They also have Taco Tuesday, Wednesday trivia, open mic Sunday.
Flying Blind - 5 - 7pm - no cover - family friendly
A bluesy jazz band featuring voice, guitar, bass, and harmonica
Monka is a new micro brewery in the North City Business District. Feel free to bring in your own food and enjoy their craft beers.
|Johnny Pinetree at the North City Bistro
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Johnny Pinetree and the Yellin' Degenerates - $15 Cover - 8:30 - 11pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
John Pinetree and The Yellin' Degenerates are an eclectic collection of blues, jazz, funk and soul artists and musical luminaries versed in the rich tradition of the Great American Songbook. They perform music spanning the past century mixing decades and genre with fresh arrangement of some well known favorites, some more obscure, and original "edge of the blues" tunes written by Singer Songwriter, guitarist, and Harmonica player John "Pinetree" Paynich. The music is served up with respect for and homage to all who came before with a passion for improvisation, and free expression, highlighting the schtick residing within the individual musicians..
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
0 comments:
Post a Comment