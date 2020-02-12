Live and Local Saturday Feb 15, 2020



Big Dog Revue at Aurora Borealis





AURORA BOREALIS





Doors open at 6:30pm Big Dog Revue - 8:30pm - 11:30pm - $10 cover - 21+





Hard Drivin’, horn oriented, dance/show band!





All members of BIG DOG REVUE are Seattle area natives and have performed in several groups, including:





Dix Delux, Sparky and the Starfires, Merrilee and the Turnabouts, Page Boys, Barney Armstrong Revue, Jerry Andel, Charlie and The Tunas, Glen Campbell, Tommy James and Shondells.



Their “kick-butt” get down and dance music spans three decades including hits by established artists like Van Morrison, Earth, Wind and Fire, Delbert McClinton, Tower Of Power, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, Otis Redding, Rick James, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, Isley Brothers, Al Green, Eric Clapton, Temptations, Hall and Oates, and more!

MEMBERS: Randy Norris – guitar/vocals Bob Wikstrom – keyboards/vocals Glen Decker – bass/vocals Frank Heye – drums Gene Laukkonen – sax/vocals Paul Fessenden – sax/vocals Steve Mraz – trumpet/vocals

The The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.





















Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.



Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.

Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool 9pm – 12am - $8 cover - 21+ Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N . 206-542-6688.













EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE







17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155



Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326



Little Bill and the Blue Notes are an institution more than a band. Since 1956 Bill and various lineups have been wowing audiences with their take on rhythm and blues. Little Bill and the Blue Notes - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326









The singer, songwriter and bass player has a roomful of awards including NW Hall of Fame, the W.C. Handy Award and the BB Life Time Achievement Award.

His current lineup consists of master guitarist Billy ‘Stapes’ Stapleton and the tight and steady multiple award-winning Billy Barner drums.

Easy Monkey is a restaurant, bar, with a full floor event center in the North City Business District.





LAKE TRAIL TAPROOM AT 192 BREWERY





7324 NE 175th St Ste F, Kenmore



Once again we welcome back one of our favorite local bands, and this time they are bringing their friends, the Amber Lanterns. Let's all do the sunshine dance! In 1959 the Bluenotes made the national charts with the teenage love song "I Love an Angel" and since then have released a bevy of recordings. Latona Family Band , with The Amber Lanterns - no cover - 8pm to 11pm





Lake Trail Taproom has live music intermittently. They also have Taco Tuesday, Wednesday trivia, open mic Sunday.












