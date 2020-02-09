Free Childhood Wellness Speaker Series
Sunday, February 9, 2020
On February 11, 2020 Cher Anderton will be speaking on emotional wellness in children and managing big emotions such as anger, sadness, anxiety, and joy. Cher has her Masters in social work and is in private practice in Shoreline.
At the February 18th meeting, Kelly Crouch of the Seattle Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will speak about online safety, cyber bullying and growing awareness of the dangers children face online. This is great for families with pre-teens. Lots of information for parents to stay ahead of what your child may be exposed to.
The grand finale of our RBCA Health and Wellness series will be a February 25th discussion on Positive Discipline led by Julietta Skoog. Julietta is a nationally recognized school psychologist with Seattle Public Schools and co-founder of Sproutable, a company that creates video-based parenting tools. Positive Discipline teaches important social and life skills in a manner that is deeply respectful and encouraging for both children and adults (including parents, teachers, childcare providers, youth workers, and others).
All meetings begin at 7:00pm and are held in the lower level of the Richmond Beach Congregational Church located at 1512 NW 195 St, Shoreline 98177.
