Learn when, why, and how the 2020 census will take place and how you can help be a champion in our community to ensure an accurate and complete count in Shoreline and our North King County cities.Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3 - 4:30pm at Shoreline City Hall Council Chamber, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Light snacks will be provided, as well as printed materials for you to take to share with coworkers and community groups.This workshop is free but space is limited and pre-registration is required. RSVP to Emily Rankin by February 21, 2020 or call 206-801-2219.