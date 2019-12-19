Shoreline Math Olympiad is a go after worries about lack of volunteers

A few of the 500 kids excited about their medals

in the Math Olympiad









Coordinators for the Shoreline Math Olympiad sent out an urgent call for help when it appeared that they had important gaps in their volunteer team.





Coordinators were close to a decision point as to whether to move forward, or to cancel the event.

They sent out one last email, naming specific schools that did not have math coordinators on the planning team - and the volunteers stepped forward.They have the planning team and school coordinators in place and will move forward.This is a huge event, involving every public and private school in Shoreline / Lake Forest Park and they need a lot of volunteers. Check in with the math teachers or math coordinators at your local school to see how you can help.