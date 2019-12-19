SR 522 / NE 145th BRT update from Sound Transit
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Update from Sound Transit
Recent Updates
Fall has been a busy time for the SR 522/NE 145th BRT team. We have been conducting assessments needed to advance our environmental review process. Thanks to the access granted by property owners who signed right of entry agreements with us, our environmental team has had the opportunity to collect valuable information such as wetland and steam evaluations and noise measurements. Once the environmental review is complete in mid-2020, we will publish a report with our findings.
Work continues on the conceptual design process. Our team engineers are meeting with representatives from the cities along the corridor to further refine our project footprint. Our goal is to minimize, mitigate and avoid property impacts when possible, while still delivering the project voters approved.
Additionally, construction began on SR 522 east of 83rd Pl NE in Bothell earlier this year as part of the city-led Stage 3 improvements. This work will widen the road to add business and access (BAT) lanes and other roadway improvements. More information is available from the City of Bothell.
Property owner outreach in early 2020
Beginning in January through spring 2020, Sound Transit will reach out to potentially impacted property owners to share preliminary design updates, answer questions and learn more about individual properties. As we move forward with design, we will continue to have discussions with property owners and continue to work closely with local jurisdictions.
Property owner outreach will begin in January 2020 and continue into the spring. Property owners should expect to receive letters from us with an offer to meet to learn more.
Local cities and jurisdictions will be involved throughout the design phase of the project.
Businesses are open along the corridor. We have begun discussing some potential impacts with businesses in the project area, but there are no closures related to the SR 522/NE 145th BRT project.
We are committed to a transparent, detailed and fair discussion with anyone affected by our projects. The goal of the upcoming property owner outreach is to discuss potential impacts with property owners, answer questions, listen to property owner concerns and learn more about individual circumstances to inform our design.
Project timeline and connecting projects
The Sound Transit Board of Directors will identify the project to be built in mid-2020, and the design phase will continue into 2023. Construction is scheduled to begin as early as 2022, and the SR 522 / NE 145th BRT will begin serving riders in 2024.
The SR 522 / NE 145th BRT service along I-405 will connect at the SR 522 / I-405 Transit Hub. I-405 BRT will serve riders from Lynnwood to Bellevue and Bellevue to Burien, with a transfer hub at the Bellevue Transit Center. Learn more about the I-405 BRT project and the proposed transit hubs.
