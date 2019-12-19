SR 522 / NE 145th BRT update from Sound Transit









Local cities and jurisdictions will be involved throughout the design phase of the project.

Businesses are open along the corridor. We have begun discussing some potential impacts with businesses in the project area, but there are no closures related to the SR 522/NE 145th BRT project.







Project timeline and connecting projects



The Sound Transit Board of Directors will identify the project to be built in mid-2020, and the design phase will continue into 2023. Construction is scheduled to begin as early as 2022, and the SR 522 / NE 145th BRT will begin serving riders in 2024.



We are committed to a transparent, detailed and fair discussion with anyone affected by our projects. The goal of the upcoming property owner outreach is to discuss potential impacts with property owners, answer questions, listen to property owner concerns and learn more about individual circumstances to inform our design. Learn more about the I-405 BRT project and the proposed transit hubs.












