Rotary: Party like it's 2019
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|Ed Sterner, Allison Reagan, and Kim Anderson
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
Lake Forest Park Rotary held their Holiday Dinner on December 4, 2019 at the Inglewood Golf Club, organized by Janice Strand.
Guests had a sit-down dinner in a great location with impressive decorations inside and outside.
|Robin Roat, left, and friends
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
Thirty-five members and guests wore their holiday attire. Green and red were prominent and some vestments had electric light enhancements.
