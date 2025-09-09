What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – September 10 - 16
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Shoreline is filled with opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate this week, from sustainable gardening and teen festivities to chile roasting, yard sales, and community concerts. Whether you’re looking for hands-on workshops, family fun, or live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy right here at home. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Designing Your Own Permaculture Paradise
Thursday, September 11
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
North City Water District
Landscapes and gardens offer a wealth of benefits if designed and managed well. Learn how to look at your garden as an ecosystem and explore the possibilities to make your space more sustainable. This class will cover how to build healthy soils, good garden design, and proper maintenance strategies. We’ll also share examples of beautiful gardens for your inspiration. Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@
Teen Back to School Bash at Teen Center
Friday, September 12
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
100% FREE event for youth in the 6th to 12th grade this 2025-26 school year! It's about time for our annual BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! We will have food, games, basketball (on our NEW outdoor sport court), and MORE! Open 2:30 - 9pm - event from 4 - 8pm at the Teen Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. More information on our programs can be found atshorelinewa.gov/teens
Hatch Chile Roasting at Shoreline T&C Market!
Saturday, September 13
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Hatch chile season is finally upon us, and here at T&C we’re ready to celebrate! Please join us as we fire up the roasters for you and dive into smoky, fiery deliciousness. You can take home freshly roasted Hatch chiles by the bag, bushel or half bushel—perfect for freezing, cooking, and adding a little New Mexico heat to your favorite dishes all year long. Follow your noses and don’t miss this once-a-year celebration of bold flavor and community! (Please note: due to high demand, available pepper varieties and roasting hours are limited. They are only available as supplies last.)
Lake Forest Park Yard Sale Day
Saturday, September 13
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Join your neighbors for the Lake Forest Park Yard Sale Day! Lake Forest Park Yard Sale Day on Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 9am-3pm. Maps will be issued the week leading to the event.
What is Tactical Urbanism
Sunday, September 14
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Third Place Commons
Join US and Clara Cantor from Seattle Neighborhood Greenways to learn about how community-led, quick-build projects can make streets safer, neighborhoods stronger, and communities more connected. We'll talk through a bunch of real-world examples of pilot projects that are both citizen-led and led by municipalities and other official entities. And we'll brainstorm how tactical urbanism could benefit our own communities!
You’re Invited to An Evening with Bobby Jo Valentine
Sunday, September 14
7:00 PM
Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ
Richmond Beach Congregational Church (UCC) joyfully invites you and your community to a free concert with singer-songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine, as we kick off our 2025/26 Concert Series.
This concert is FREE and open to all. A special offering will be taken to support the local chapter of PFLAG, working for the health, safety, and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people and their families. Bring your congregation, your friends, your neighbors! Everyone is welcome at this evening of music, hope, and community. Bobby Jo Valentine is an explorative, hopeful, spiritual, queer artist who strives to make music and poetry that is good medicine for everyone. He has won multiple songwriting awards, delivered a TEDx Talk, and believes in the transformative power of everyday acts of love to heal our world.
