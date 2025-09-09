Jayapal telephone town hall Wednesday September 10, 2025 6pm
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
|7th congressional district
She holds regular town halls, usually on the telephone. One is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 from 6-7pm.
From Congresswoman Jayapal:
"As your representative in Congress, hearing from you is a top priority. That’s why I’ve hosted more than 120 town halls, and it’s why, this week, while I’m in Washington, D.C., I want to invite you to a telephone town hall to make your voice heard!
"I’ll be sharing an update on what I’m doing to fight back against Trump and Republicans and you’ll have the chance to ask your most pressing questions.
"If you’d like to attend, there are multiple ways to join. You can either listen in on my Facebook page or website, or you can call 833-305-1687 at the time of the event.
"WHAT: Telephone Town Hall
"WHEN: Wednesday, September 10th from 6:00 - 7:00 PM PT
"If you have any questions, please contact my Seattle office at 206-674-0040.
"Talk soon,
"Pramila Jayapal
"U.S. Representative (WA-07)"
