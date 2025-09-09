Jayapal telephone town hall Wednesday September 10, 2025 6pm

7th congressional district Pramila Jayapal is our representative to congress for the 7th congressional district which includes all of the north end, the west part of Seattle, Vashon Island, and west King county down to Des Moines. Pramila Jayapal is our representative to congress for the 7th congressional district which includes all of the north end, the west part of Seattle, Vashon Island, and west King county down to Des Moines.





She holds regular town halls, usually on the telephone. One is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 from 6-7pm.





From Congresswoman Jayapal:







