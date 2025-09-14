WeatherWatcher: Rain incoming, then return to late summer seasonable weather

Coastal Radar image 11:41 PM PDT

Our first cold front of the meteorological fall season is knocking at our west coast door tonight. This slow-moving degrading cold front is expected to bring showers to steady rain for most of the day Sunday and Sunday evening. It won't be a lot of rain; it'll just be keeping things damp with up to about a quarter inch in total of rainfall.





Winds could get a little blustery as well, with some areas seeing gusty winds up to 20mph. It'll very much feel like Fall has rolled in, but the rainy and breezy weather will be short-lived. Clear skies and mostly sunny weather return on Monday with temperatures rising back into the mid to upper 60's. Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with a high temperature near 80°F.





Wednesday through next weekend looks mostly sunny, but with a slight chance of showers, not unlike the forecast we had for most of last week. Temperatures are expected to come back down to the mid 70's for high temperatures, and lows down into the lower to mid 50's.





Last week's weather data highlights:

Highest temperature: 72.1°F (Friday)

Lowest temperature: 53.3°F (Thursday morning)

Rainiest Day: 0.01 inches, Saturday, and Sunday (tied).

Average temperature for the week: 61.5°F, compared to the normal of 63.6°F (2.1°F cooler than normal)

Total rainfall for the month: 0.02 inches (0.86 inches below normal)





Daily Temperatures compared to average September 2025