Shorewood boys in first place WesCo South Tennis





Shorewood boys in pre-game huddle

By Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno By Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno

Photos by Kristie Timms









Number four singles sophomore Jacob Mignogna was the deciding match to secure the team win. Mignogna came from behind, after losing the first set 5-7, to win the hard fought match 6-4, ( 10-4 ).



At Glacier Peak H.S.

Shorewood 4 - Glacier Peak 3





Singles

Xander Gordon (S) def. Ishan Prabhune 6-2, 6-1. Riley Boyd (S) def. Nathan Olson 6-1, 6-0. Marcus Xu (G) def. Zack Binz 6-0, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7. Abhinav Mederametla (S) def. Jacob Mignogna 5-7, 6-4, 10-4. Doubles Doubles

Eli Sheffield -Kristian Hagameier (S) def. Noah Wynder-Zach Wynder 6-3, 6-3. Max Hamlot-Dalton Olson (G) def. Zachary Gordon-Winston Yao 6-2, 6-1. Krew Russon-Jason Kim (G) def. Drew Boyd-Austin Timms 6-2, 6-3.

Shorewood Senior Riley Boyd in action Shorewood senior co-captains Riley Boyd, Xander Gordon and Eli Sheffield led the team to three straight conference wins over Lynnwood, Edmonds Woodway and Shorecrest. Shorewood senior co-captainsandled the team to three straight conference wins over Lynnwood, Edmonds Woodway and Shorecrest.





The team is in first place with a 3-0 team record and 20-1 individual record.





At Lynnwood H.S.

Shorewood 7 - Lynnwood 0



Singles

Xander Gordon (S) def. Brandon Tran 6-1, 6-0. Seb Sanchez (S) def. Victor Nguyen 6-0, 6-0. Zack Binz (S) def. Cole Betancourt 6-0, 6-1. Ethan Dong (S) def. Jaikin Choy 6-2, 6-0. Doubles Doubles

Riley Boyd-Eli Sheffield (S) def. Jayden He-Jacob Seuferling 6-0, 6-0. Drew Johnson-Kristian Hagameier (S) def. Isamu Nakano-Matthew Vu 6-0, 7-6 (8-6). Reid Bley-Jacob Mignogna (S) def. Simon Huynh-Payton Cristobal 6-1, 6-2.

At Shorewood H.S. Shorewood 7 - Edmonds-Woodway 0





The match with Edmonds Woodway featured, at number 1 singles, Xander Gordon versus Nalu Akiona, Gordon, a two time state award winner, and Akiona, a two time state qualifier. Gordon and Akiona played a high level of tennis with Gordon winning 6-0, 6-0.





Singles

Xander Gordon (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-0, 6-0. Seb Sanchez (S) def. Liam Milstead 6-0, 6-0. Riley Boyd (S) def. Erik Alsdorf 6-2, 6-2. Ethan Dong (S) def. Eli Agol 7-6 ( 7-4 ), 6-3. Doubles Doubles

Eli Sheffield-Kristian Hagemeier (S) def. Will Spear-Joe Menanne 6-4, 6-3. Drew Johnson-Zack Binz (S) def. Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis 6-0, 6-1. Reid Bley-Jacob Mignogna (S)def. Teo Mahoney-Logan Rader 1-6, 6-2, (10-7)

Shorecrest and Shorewood boys tennis teams

The battle between Shorewood and Shorecrest, cross-town in district friendly rivals, had great tennis and sportsmanship on both sides. Shorewood defeated Shorecrest 6-1. With some key players missing in singles and doubles, Shorewood displayed its depth in its roster, to win the match. The battle between Shorewood and Shorecrest, cross-town in district friendly rivals, had great tennis and sportsmanship on both sides. Shorewood defeated Shorecrest 6-1. With some key players missing in singles and doubles, Shorewood displayed its depth in its roster, to win the match.



At Kellogg M.S.

Shorewood 6, Shorecrest 1



Singles

Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-0, 6-4. Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-4. Zack Binz (SW) def. Miles Garbaccio 6-2, 6-1. Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Jacob Mignogna 7-6 (1), 1-6, 10-8. Doubles Doubles

Eli Sheffield-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Asher Martin-Keane Patterson 6-2, 6-2. Kristian Hagemeier-Reid Bley (SW) def. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler 7-5, 7-5. Elliott Matter-Austin Timms (SW) def. Eli Currah-Micah Koehler 6-1, 6-1





The Shorewood boys tennis team, returning WesCo South and District 1 champions and WIAA State 3rd place team, started their Fall 2025 season on September 4, 2025 at 4A Glacier Peak, with a close non conference 4-3 win.