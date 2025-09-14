Shorewood boys in first place WesCo South Tennis
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Photos by Kristie Timms
The Shorewood boys tennis team, returning WesCo South and District 1 champions and WIAA State 3rd place team, started their Fall 2025 season on September 4, 2025 at 4A Glacier Peak, with a close non conference 4-3 win.
Number four singles sophomore Jacob Mignogna was the deciding match to secure the team win. Mignogna came from behind, after losing the first set 5-7, to win the hard fought match 6-4, ( 10-4 ).
At Glacier Peak H.S.
Shorewood 4 - Glacier Peak 3
Singles
- Xander Gordon (S) def. Ishan Prabhune 6-2, 6-1.
- Riley Boyd (S) def. Nathan Olson 6-1, 6-0.
- Marcus Xu (G) def. Zack Binz 6-0, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7.
- Abhinav Mederametla (S) def. Jacob Mignogna 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.
- Eli Sheffield -Kristian Hagameier (S) def. Noah Wynder-Zach Wynder 6-3, 6-3.
- Max Hamlot-Dalton Olson (G) def. Zachary Gordon-Winston Yao 6-2, 6-1.
- Krew Russon-Jason Kim (G) def. Drew Boyd-Austin Timms 6-2, 6-3.
The team is in first place with a 3-0 team record and 20-1 individual record.
At Lynnwood H.S.
Shorewood 7 - Lynnwood 0
Singles
- Xander Gordon (S) def. Brandon Tran 6-1, 6-0.
- Seb Sanchez (S) def. Victor Nguyen 6-0, 6-0.
- Zack Binz (S) def. Cole Betancourt 6-0, 6-1.
- Ethan Dong (S) def. Jaikin Choy 6-2, 6-0.
- Riley Boyd-Eli Sheffield (S) def. Jayden He-Jacob Seuferling 6-0, 6-0.
- Drew Johnson-Kristian Hagameier (S) def. Isamu Nakano-Matthew Vu 6-0, 7-6 (8-6).
- Reid Bley-Jacob Mignogna (S) def. Simon Huynh-Payton Cristobal 6-1, 6-2.
At Shorewood H.S.Shorewood 7 - Edmonds-Woodway 0
The match with Edmonds Woodway featured, at number 1 singles, Xander Gordon versus Nalu Akiona, Gordon, a two time state award winner, and Akiona, a two time state qualifier. Gordon and Akiona played a high level of tennis with Gordon winning 6-0, 6-0.
Singles
- Xander Gordon (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-0, 6-0.
- Seb Sanchez (S) def. Liam Milstead 6-0, 6-0.
- Riley Boyd (S) def. Erik Alsdorf 6-2, 6-2.
- Ethan Dong (S) def. Eli Agol 7-6 ( 7-4 ), 6-3.
- Eli Sheffield-Kristian Hagemeier (S) def. Will Spear-Joe Menanne 6-4, 6-3.
- Drew Johnson-Zack Binz (S) def. Benny Huerta-Toshi Gilginis 6-0, 6-1.
- Reid Bley-Jacob Mignogna (S)def. Teo Mahoney-Logan Rader 1-6, 6-2, (10-7)
|Shorecrest and Shorewood boys tennis teams
The battle between Shorewood and Shorecrest, cross-town in district friendly rivals, had great tennis and sportsmanship on both sides. Shorewood defeated Shorecrest 6-1. With some key players missing in singles and doubles, Shorewood displayed its depth in its roster, to win the match.
At Kellogg M.S.
Shorewood 6, Shorecrest 1
Singles
- Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-0, 6-4.
- Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-4.
- Zack Binz (SW) def. Miles Garbaccio 6-2, 6-1.
- Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Jacob Mignogna 7-6 (1), 1-6, 10-8.
- Eli Sheffield-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Asher Martin-Keane Patterson 6-2, 6-2.
- Kristian Hagemeier-Reid Bley (SW) def. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler 7-5, 7-5.
- Elliott Matter-Austin Timms (SW) def. Eli Currah-Micah Koehler 6-1, 6-1
