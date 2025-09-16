Washington joins states supporting D.C.’s challenge to Trump National Guard deployments

“Trump’s National Guard deployments across the country are dangerous, illegal, and violate our founding principles. The president is taking Guard members away from their jobs and families not to protect the public, respond to true emergencies, or stand at the ready.

"He is taking them to create a military state in American cities and to bolster his image as an authoritarian who can do whatever he wants,” Brown said earlier this month in response to the president’s actions.

Brown joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in asserting that the deployment of National Guard troops without the consent of D.C. is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.Domestic use of the military has long been recognized as antithetical to American values. While California and D.C. were the first places subjected to unlawful federalized deployments, President Trump has made clear that this is the beginning—not the end—of the military occupation of American cities.In the brief, Brown and the coalition urge the District Court for the District of Columbia to grant a preliminary injunction and make clear that the Constitution prohibits the use of soldiers as local law enforcement.Brown and the coalition argue that: