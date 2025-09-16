Tips for seniors: how to get the most out of the sale of your home

Tuesday, September 16, 2025


Please join us at Laurel Cove on October 7, 2025 at 1 pm as Laura Henderson volunteers her time to share her tips on how to get the most out of the sale of your home!

Enjoy this free presentation with refreshments and snacks for all.

Laurel Cove is located at 17201 15th Ave NE, in Shoreline.

RSVP at michael.francart@encorecommunities.com to make sure we have enough goodies for everyone!”


Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  