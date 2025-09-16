Tips for seniors: how to get the most out of the sale of your home
October 7, 2025 at 1 pm
Please join us at Laurel Cove on October 7, 2025 at 1 pm as Laura Henderson volunteers her time to share her tips on how to get the most out of the sale of your home!
Enjoy this free presentation with refreshments and snacks for all.
Laurel Cove is located at 17201 15th Ave NE, in Shoreline.
RSVP at michael.francart@encorecommunities.com to make sure we have enough goodies for everyone!”
