Tickets available for The Last Class September 20, 2025 at The Crest
Friday, September 19, 2025
An inspiring movie about the life of Robert Reich and the last term that he taught Wealth and Poverty at UC Berkeley will be shown at The Crest on Saturday September 20, 2025 at 11am.
Communities Rising is sponsoring “The Last Class” film, featuring Professor Robert Reich.
Former Secretary of Labor. Reich might be famous for his public service, best-selling books, and viral social media posts, but he always considered teaching his true calling.
The Last Class captures a master educator wrestling with the dual realities of his own aging and his students inheriting a world out of balance. Reich confronts the impending finality with unflinching candor, humor, introspection, and a rawness of emotion he has never shared publicly before.
One thousand students fill the biggest lecture hall on campus—the last class to receive Reich’s wisdom and exhortations not to accept that society has to stay the way it is. His final assignment: Who will be the teachers of tomorrow?
The Crest is located at 16505 5th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA.
Click here to purchase tickets.
