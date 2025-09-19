Save the date: October 24-25, 2025 Senior Activity Center Holiday Bazaar
Friday, September 19, 2025
Come to the Senior Center Holiday Bazaar for a wide variety of HANDCRAFTED art and crafts by over 35 local makers.
Hand-crafted jewelry, mugs, clothes, cutting boards, soaps, vinegars, photography and more!
We’ll also have a local food truck here this year so you can make a day of it.
Support local art
- Date – October 24 and 25, 2025
- Time – 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Cost – Free Entry
- Location - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE
