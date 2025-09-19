Save the date: October 24-25, 2025 Senior Activity Center Holiday Bazaar

Friday, September 19, 2025

This vendor displays hand turned wood products

Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Activity Center

Come to the Senior Center Holiday Bazaar for a wide variety of HANDCRAFTED art and crafts by over 35 local makers.

Hand-crafted jewelry, mugs, clothes, cutting boards, soaps, vinegars, photography and more!

We’ll also have a local food truck here this year so you can make a day of it.

Support local art

