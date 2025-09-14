Spanish for Medical Careers with Shoreline Continuing Education

Spanish for Medical Careers with Shoreline Continuing Education– Starts September 24, 2025

Shoreline Continuing Ed is offering Spanish 1 for Medical Careers this fall, designed for healthcare professionals and students.

Build confidence communicating with Spanish-speaking patients; take patient histories, explain diagnoses, give medication instructions, and provide culturally competent care.

Class Details
  • Fee: $249
  • Dates: Sept. 24 – Dec. 11, 2025
  • Format: Online, asynchronous (learn on your schedule)
  • Instructor: Amelia Acosta
This class can be taken for academic credit as a 2-credit course. Please contact Enrollment Services at: enrollmentservices@shoreline.edu for more information.

Register early to secure your spot! Register here


