Spanish for Medical Careers with Shoreline Continuing Education

Sunday, September 14, 2025
Shoreline Continuing Ed is offering Spanish 1 for Medical Careers this fall, designed for healthcare professionals and students.
Build confidence communicating with Spanish-speaking patients; take patient histories, explain diagnoses, give medication instructions, and provide culturally competent care.
Class Details
- Fee: $249
- Dates: Sept. 24 – Dec. 11, 2025
- Format: Online, asynchronous (learn on your schedule)
- Instructor: Amelia Acosta
Register early to secure your spot! Register here
