Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale September 19-21, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025

The Friends of the Shoreline Library will hold a book sale over the weekend of September 19-21, 2025 at the library at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. It will be held in the large meeting room of the Shoreline Library

Schedule
  • Friday presale 4-6pm for members only
    • Purchase a membership on the spot for $10
  • Saturday general sale 11am - 5pm
  • Sunday bag sale 11am - 3pm
There will be an outstanding selection of quality books at very low prices
  • Adult, young adult and children's books
    • $1 for hardbound and trade paperbacks
    • $.50 for mass market paperbacks
The Sunday bag is the greatest bargain -- ONLY $5 for a huge shopping bag -- see how many you can pack into it; buy more than one bag

All proceeds from the sale go toward programs at the Shoreline Library -- our funds stay in our community!


