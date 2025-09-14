Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale September 19-21, 2025

The Friends of the Shoreline Library will hold a book sale over the weekend of September 19-21, 2025 at the library at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. It will be held in the large meeting room of the Shoreline Library





Schedule

Friday presale 4-6pm for members only

Purchase a membership on the spot for $10

Saturday general sale 11am - 5pm

Sunday bag sale 11am - 3pm

There will be an outstanding selection of quality books at very low prices

Adult, young adult and children's books

$1 for hardbound and trade paperbacks



$.50 for mass market paperbacks

All proceeds from the sale go toward programs at the Shoreline Library -- our funds stay in our community!









The Sunday bag is the greatest bargain -- ONLY $5 for a huge shopping bag -- see how many you can pack into it; buy more than one bag