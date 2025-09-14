Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale September 19-21, 2025
Sunday, September 14, 2025
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. It will be held in the large meeting room of the Shoreline Library
Schedule
- Friday presale 4-6pm for members only
- Purchase a membership on the spot for $10
- Saturday general sale 11am - 5pm
- Sunday bag sale 11am - 3pm
There will be an outstanding selection of quality books at very low prices
- Adult, young adult and children's books
- $1 for hardbound and trade paperbacks
- $.50 for mass market paperbacks
All proceeds from the sale go toward programs at the Shoreline Library -- our funds stay in our community!
