Rosie the Riveter at the Bothell protest

Photo by Gay Armsden Look who turned up at the Workers Over Billionaires protest in Bothell on Labor Day! Look who turned up at the Workers Over Billionaires protest in Bothell on Labor Day!





No other than Rosie the Riveter herself. Looking good for someone who was created during World War II.





Wikipedia says:













The idea of Rosie the Riveter originated in a song written in 1942 by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb.







Images of women workers were widespread in the media in formats such as government posters, and commercial advertising was heavily used by the government to encourage women to volunteer for wartime service in factories. [4] Rosie the Riveter became the subject of a Hollywood film in 1944.



