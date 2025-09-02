Rosie the Riveter at the Bothell protest
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
|Photo by Gay Armsden
No other than Rosie the Riveter herself. Looking good for someone who was created during World War II.
Wikipedia says:
Rosie the Riveter is an allegorical cultural icon in the United States who represents the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies.[1][2]
These women sometimes took entirely new jobs replacing the male workers who joined the military. She is widely recognized in the women's empowerment movement.[3] Similar images of women war workers appeared in other countries such as Britain and Australia.
The idea of Rosie the Riveter originated in a song written in 1942 by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb.
Images of women workers were widespread in the media in formats such as government posters, and commercial advertising was heavily used by the government to encourage women to volunteer for wartime service in factories.[4] Rosie the Riveter became the subject of a Hollywood film in 1944.
