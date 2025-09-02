For the Birds: Wednesday Morning Visitor





Great Horned Owl nesting (note the yellow eyes).

Photo by Eric Bjorkman

Great Horned Owls which are also in our area, being bigger than Barred Owls, hunt Barred Owls. In the world of owls, size matters—bigger is better and more deadly.



Barred Owls are monogamous and form long-term pair bonds. These bonds are noisily maintained throughout the year, and pairs defend their territories especially in the fall, as late as October, when their youngsters are dispersing. Great Horned Owls which are also in our area, being bigger than Barred Owls, hunt Barred Owls. In the world of owls, size matters—bigger is better and more deadly.Barred Owls are monogamous and form long-term pair bonds. These bonds are noisily maintained throughout the year, and pairs defend their territories especially in the fall, as late as October, when their youngsters are dispersing.





Therefore, runners and walkers should use other routes and avoid areas where attacks are occurring. Using their sharp talons is the only defense these owls have. Once their offspring have disbursed, they are less likely to attack.







Barred Owl

Photo by Elaine Chuang

Barred Owls flourish in treed areas and migrated from eastern US up through forested Canadian areas and down through the lower Cascades on into California, where they munch on lots of prey including the Spotted Owls that use old growth forests almost exclusively.



Barred Owls want to know, “Who, who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?”

But don’t answer near the nest tree. These owls are fiercely protective of their young. They will strafe invaders with their strong talons.



My bird nerd advice? If you hear several birds sounding upset, called “mobbing”, quietly try to find what is the cause. You too might find an owl.





Barred Owls flourish in treed areas and migrated from eastern US up through forested Canadian areas and down through the lower Cascades on into California, where they munch on lots of prey including the Spotted Owls that use old growth forests almost exclusively.Barred Owls want to know, “Who, who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?”But don’t answer near the nest tree. These owls are fiercely protective of their young. They will strafe invaders with their strong talons.My bird nerd advice? If you hear several birds sounding upset, called “mobbing”, quietly try to find what is the cause. You too might find an owl.

Northern Saw-whet Owls and Western Screech Owls, both small owls are in our area. There are reports of Northern Saw-whet sightings in Hamlin Park, and Western Screech Owls can be found in West Seattle. Actual population numbers are estimates since both these smaller owls are excellent at camouflage for safety reasons and will stay silent if they hear a Barred Owl.