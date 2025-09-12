Power outage in Shoreline extends overnight
Friday, September 12, 2025
|By 9pm the number of outages was down to 781.
A power outage took out 2,800 City Light customers, stretching from Innis Arden and Richmond Beach through Richmond Highlands to Meridian Park on Thursday evening September 11, 2025.
|Status at midnight
There were still 80 customers in the dark at midnight. Power was expected to be restored by Friday morning at 8:30am
An apparently unrelated equipment failure in the Ballinger neighborhood showed one customer - which might be an apartment building. Restoration of power is expected by 9am.
