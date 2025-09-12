Power outage in Shoreline extends overnight

By 9pm the number of outages was down to 781.

A power outage took out 2,800 City Light customers, stretching from Innis Arden and Richmond Beach through Richmond Highlands to Meridian Park on Thursday evening September 11, 2025.





Status at midnight

There were still 80 customers in the dark at midnight. Power was expected to be restored by Friday morning at 8:30am There were still 80 customers in the dark at midnight. Power was expected to be restored by Friday morning at 8:30am





An apparently unrelated equipment failure in the Ballinger neighborhood showed one customer - which might be an apartment building. Restoration of power is expected by 9am.







