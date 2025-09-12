Boys tennis: Shorecrest vs Shorewood

Friday, September 12, 2025

Boys tennis
9-11-2025
At Kellogg
Shorewood 6 - Shorecrest 1


Singles
  1. Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-0, 6-4, 
  2. Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-4, 
  3. Zack Binz (SW) def. Miles Garbaccio 6-2, 6-1, 
  4. Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Jacob Mignogna 7-6(1), 1-6, 10-8.
Doubles
  1. Eli Sheffield-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Asher Martin-Keane Patterson 6-2, 6-2. 
  2. Kristian Hagemeier / Reid Bley (SW) def. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler 7-5, 7-5, 
  3. Elliott Matter /Austin Timms (SW) def. Eli Currah-Micah Koehler 6-1, 6-1
--Coach Rob Mann


