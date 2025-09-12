Boys tennis: Shorecrest vs Shorewood
Friday, September 12, 2025
At Kellogg
Shorewood 6 - Shorecrest 1
Shorewood 6 - Shorecrest 1
Singles
- Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-0, 6-4,
- Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber 6-1, 6-4,
- Zack Binz (SW) def. Miles Garbaccio 6-2, 6-1,
- Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Jacob Mignogna 7-6(1), 1-6, 10-8.
- Eli Sheffield-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Asher Martin-Keane Patterson 6-2, 6-2.
- Kristian Hagemeier / Reid Bley (SW) def. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler 7-5, 7-5,
- Elliott Matter /Austin Timms (SW) def. Eli Currah-Micah Koehler 6-1, 6-1
0 comments:
Post a Comment