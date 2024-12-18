What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? December 18 - 31





LEGO® Block Party



Wednesday, December 18, 2024



2:30 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







Game On! at the Shoreline Library



Wednesday, December 18, 2024



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, December 18, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, December 18, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy. org.

Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at





The Dickens Carolers at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, December 18, 2024



7:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Adorned in elegant Victorian dress, an a cappella quartet will sing your winter favorites, both traditional and contemporary, in beautiful four-point harmony. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







Talk Time Class



Friday, December 20, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Solstice in the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden



Saturday, December 21, 2024



10:00 AM - 8:00 PM



Bring your family and friends to Kruckeberg Botanic Garden as we celebrate the return of the light on the winter solstice. Enjoy decorated trees throughout the garden and stroll our new boardwalk on your way to the lower garden to view a seasonal spiral. Luminaries will be available for purchase. Add them to the garden’s pathways as you share your light with the garden. While this is a free and family friendly event, donations to the Foundation are encouraged. Come during the day for a more peaceful experience. If you join us in the evening, please bring a flashlight. Our community partner, the Shoreline Farmers Market will have a hot cider stand from 4-8pm.







Santa Picture at Ballinger Thriftway



Sunday, December 22, 2024



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Come tell Santa what you want for Christmas and get your picture with Santa.







Guided Forest Bathing at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden



Saturday, December 28, 2024



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



This end of the year workshop will have a special take home memento. Forest Bathing is a guided forest walk, providing a gentle and physically undemanding experience in a natural setting. Join Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy for a one-of-a-kind nature experience. This guided mindfulness activity works well for individuals, friends, and families. Class sizes are limited so grab a ticket while you can! Tickets: Members $25 | Non-members $45







Let's Get Growing Indoors!



Monday, December 30, 2024



10:15 AM - 11:15 AM



Shoreline Library



Join Lisa Taylor for a hands-on session about planting and growing seeds inside. Discover crops that are well suited for Northwest gardens. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.







Glow In the Dark Hanukkah Party at Shoreline City Hall!



Monday, December 30, 2024



5:30 PM - 8:00 PM



Join us for a spectacular Glow In the Dark Hanukkah celebration at Shoreline City Hall as we come together to celebrate the triumph of light and goodness over darkness! This festive event is free of charge and open to the public, so bring your family and friends for a night filled with joy, community spirit, and holiday cheer!







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@ gmail.com

.