Travels with Charlie: Calm Ripples and a Gentle Sunset
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
On our typical grey. cloudy cold afternoon, we headed outside toward Animal Acres Park. The North end of Lake Washington had Calm Ripples and a Gentle Sunset. I turned around to go back to this scene above the Burke-Gilman Trail.
|Beautifully calm water surface with fantastic ripples playing games with the light breaking thru the clouds. Photo by Gordon Snyder
It was near sunset so there’s some faint hints of pinkish light coming thru the clouds. Otherwise it’s a typical grey day that we all love… (click the photo to enlarge)
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
