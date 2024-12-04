Travels with Charlie: Calm Ripples and a Gentle Sunset

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

On our typical grey. cloudy cold afternoon, we headed outside toward Animal Acres Park. The North end of Lake Washington had Calm Ripples and a Gentle Sunset. I turned around to go back to this scene above the Burke-Gilman Trail.


Beautifully calm water surface with fantastic ripples playing games with the light breaking thru the clouds. Photo by Gordon Snyder

It was near sunset so there’s some faint hints of pinkish light coming thru the clouds. Otherwise it’s a typical grey day that we all love… (click the photo to enlarge)

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  