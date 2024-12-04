State Fire Marshal: Pets, candles, and fire safety

Photo courtesy Enumclaw Fire Department

Olympia – Every year, approximately 750 accidental home fires are caused by pets or wild animals, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).





These fires are often the result of pets interacting with everyday household items, such as cooking equipment, fireplaces, space heaters, lamps, electrical wiring, and candles.





In 2023, there were 1,763 fires caused by open flames such as candles in Washington state. While not all 1,763 fires were caused by animals, it is a stark reminder of the risks they bring into our homes and urges us all to exercise caution lighting candles in homes where our furry friends are present.



