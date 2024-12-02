Pramila Jayapal: recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are now eligible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage
Monday, December 2, 2024
Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right. You never know when you or a loved one could receive a costly diagnosis or be in a life-changing accident, and making sure you have coverage can protect you and your family from being buried under medical debt.
That’s why I am so thrilled to let you know that, for the first time ever, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are now eligible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage!
The ACA, also known as Obamacare, has comprehensive and affordable coverage options. These plans are required to cover essential medical benefits such as preventative care, mental health care, and hospital care. And now, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, DACA recipients will no longer be excluded from these benefits!
Enrollment is open until January 15, but don’t wait — CLICK HERE to learn more about the health care plans available to you!
And remember, enrolling in ACA coverage will have no impact on your current or future immigration status. This is all about expanding health care coverage to more people across America, so visit healthcare.gov to sign up today!
If the options are confusing, don’t worry: help is available. Trained health enrollment assisters and a call center can help you enroll and choose a plan that fits your needs.
If you or a loved one is a DACA recipient, don’t miss this amazing opportunity. Learn more about the plans available and enroll soon!
