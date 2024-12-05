Crazy holiday sweater contest at RAINBOW BINGO Friday December 13, 2024
Thursday, December 5, 2024
with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
We are celebrating the holidays with a crazy holiday sweater contest! Dress up in your finery and join the fun! Prizes!
Friday, December 13, 2024 Games start at 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
We are celebrating the holidays with a crazy holiday sweater contest! Dress up in your finery and join the fun! Prizes!
Friday, December 13, 2024 Games start at 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online Register online
- Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
0 comments:
Post a Comment