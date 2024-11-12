Shorewood swimmers at District Finals

Shorewood girls District swim team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

This weekend Shorewood had a fantastic weekend of competition at Snohomish Aquatic Center.





Divers and Swimmers for SW put forth tremendous effort and mental focus to be their best as individuals and a team from Wednesday dive Prelims to Friday night swim Prelims to Saturday night Finals.





Our District team put up many great performances and here are some highlights of District Finals.



On Saturday SW brought back the swimmers who made it to the top 16 in each event to compete at District Finals, and across the board SW stepped up and dropped time in the pool!





Pre-meet pep talk from Coach Jeremy Hunter

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Just like all seasons, SW got out to a FAST start in the Medley Relay and put up a season best time of 1:57.77 behind great swims from all 4 legs - Allie Mae (29.63), Malaina Mirabueno (31.78!) Paulina Hoff (29.92) and a smoking anchor leg from Maggie Norberg (26.44!!) to take 3rd place!





In the 200 free Vivian Foral had the best 200 Free of her LIFE to finish 8th place! In the 200 IM Addy Falkin did an excellent job listening to directions about dropping ANOTHER 4 seconds from her prelims time to go 2:35 and finish 13th!





And SW had Senior power in the IM final heat with Paulina Hoff and Malaina finishing 6th and 5th overall with fantastic swims.





Natalia Martin had a weekend of racing - all she did was drop time EVERY race with a B Final winning spring in the 50 Free of 27.48 (excellent breathing btw)





AND in the A Final SW had a BIG flex with Allie Mae dropping a full second from her Prelims seed time to go 26.2 and finish 4th - and DAN had a NIGHT too, going a State qualifying time (and PR) of 24.43 to finish 2nd!





Next up SW Divers represented on the board! Congrats to Libby Norton (11th), Bridget Hill (10th) and Abi Chishungu (7th) for their Finals finish!





In the 100 Fly SW Senior Captain Maggie Norberg CRUSHED with a huge drop to go 1:05 and finish 6th overall!





Next up was the 100 Free and SW was ready to cruise in the Freestyle.. starting with Natalia Martin dropping AGAIN to go a best time of 1:01.1 and finish 12th - boom - and then in the A Final SW got busy with Vivian Foral cruising to finish 7th and then Dan Buchholz destroyed the last 25 yards in his 100 Free, moving from 2nd place off the last wall to become YOUR DISTRICT CHAMPION with a State qualifying time of 53.18!





Everyone could catch their breath after except for Paulina Hoff who had a fantastic 500 Free to drop under the 6 min mark and power her way to a thrilling finish in the B Final!





Next up was 200 Free Relay racing and it was dramatic.. and at the end of it all SW stood standing on the 1st PLACE PODIUM!





Congratulations to the District winning 200 Fr Relay of Vivian Foral, Maggie Norberg, Natalia Martin and Dan Buchholz who went a season best time of 1:45.49!





In the Backstroke SW had 2 swimmers and 2 amazing swims, congrats to Addy Falkin who went a best time with a huge stretch on the finish to move up to 11th place and Allie Mae who had an amazing repeat of 1:04 to finish 5th overall!





In the Breaststroke SW had another 2 swims and 2 more fantastic finishes, as Ranie Stroh waited around all night to do what she does best, drop time at Finals in the Breast with a best time of 1:20 and moved up to an 11th place finish overall.





And in the Final Malaina did Senior things with a strong swim to power herself to 4th and a State appearance!





Finally we came to the 400 Free Relay and SW was ready to put a bow on the night. Vivian Foral, Allie Mae, Malaina and Dan put it all in the pool to finish 4th for SW and bring the relay to State!



After it all, SW had moved up in multiple places to close the gap between SC and SW in the psych sheet and put together an amazing weekend of competition with a STRONG 310 points and 3rd place finish out of 14 WESCO teams!



Congratulations to all District athletes for their performances!



--Article by Jenni Gallagher







