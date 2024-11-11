New high-tech patrol boat for KCSO Marine Unit

“The Marine Rescue Dive Unit is busy 12-months a year, serving every body of water in King County and several more across Western Washington,” said Chief Jeffrey Flohr, head of the Special Operations Division that oversees the unit.

“It is extremely important we continue to invest in our fleet and make sure it’s as technologically advanced as possible, so this talented and dedicated team can continue to keep the community safe on our waterways.”

“Marine officers are an important part of our education program,” says Bryan Alexander, Marine Law Enforcement Coordinator with Washington State Parks.

“Officers are the ones getting out on the water and chatting with boaters, reminding them about important safety practices to make sure they get home at the end of the day. Having a designated, operational vessel enables that outreach, and we’re happy to help.”

The 23-foot twin-engine vessel can go up to 55 miles per hour and 48 knots.A Vessel Replacement Grant of $150,000 federal dollars from the Marine Law Enforcement Grant Program at Washington State Parks paid for the majority of this project, with King County kicking in another $40,000 for upgraded technology, including Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) capabilities, radar, and sonar.Every year the Marine Unit spends hundreds of hours on the water, enforcing water-related laws, leading rescue and recovery work and conducting boat and paddle board inspections,In addition to Lake Sammamish the Marine Unit covers Puget Sound, Lake Washington, and all other lakes, ponds, and rivers throughout most of King County. The work often takes them to waterways in other parts of the region as well.As there are unique challenges in patrolling the water, experts emphasize the importance of this division of the Sheriff’s Office.The Marine Rescue Dive Unit fleet currently consists of 13 vessels, including inflatable rafts and kayaks for difficult to reach spaces. This newest addition replaces a 26-foot patrol boat that was almost 20 years old.The new patrol boat was locally built by SAFE Boats International, headquartered in Bremerton.