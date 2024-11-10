Museum quality fine art marks juror’s selection of winners in NWWS 84th International Open Exhibition

Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) 84th International Open Exhibition attracted hundreds of top watermedia artists from around the globe to enter the prestigious show.





Juror Vladislav Yeliseyev presented the 75 accepted paintings he chose at the artists’ award reception on October 25, 2024. In an entertaining and educational 90 minutes, he reviewed each painting and why he chose it.



Overall, the artwork in the show is “very, very good quality work,” he said, and mentioned many of the pieces as being fine art or museum quality art.









The criteria Yeliseyev used was 'Does it move me?' 'Does it have something definite that I can relate to?' and 'Does it come with technical proficiency?' The public is invited to view the exhibition any time online until December 29, 2024. And it's free!





The top three winners receiving cash awards who fit his criteria and more are:





“Fishing Boats at Rockland Harbor”

Artist Zhengxin Xi

Zhengxin Xi was awarded $2,000 first place for "Fishing Boats at Rockland Harbor." "This is museum quality fine art," he said. "Each time I saw Xi's art I said 'wow' or 'whoa.' I was constantly impressed with the skill of the water reflections – which are hard to paint. The attention to detail. This painting talks to me. It conveys light. I can smell the fish. I love it!"





“Sacred Valley of the Incas”

Artist Jorge Luis Corpuna

Second place of $1,300 was presented to Jorge Luis Corpuna for "Sacred Valley of the Incas." Yeliseyev was impressed with the incredible depth of composition of this painting. He counted out the five visual planes that are "manipulated into a seamless breathtaking view without any struggle. I see no mistakes. The composition and technique are second to none."




