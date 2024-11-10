Museum quality fine art marks juror’s selection of winners in NWWS 84th International Open Exhibition
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Juror Vladislav Yeliseyev presented the 75 accepted paintings he chose at the artists’ award reception on October 25, 2024. In an entertaining and educational 90 minutes, he reviewed each painting and why he chose it.
Overall, the artwork in the show is “very, very good quality work,” he said, and mentioned many of the pieces as being fine art or museum quality art.
The public is invited to view the exhibition any time online until December 29, 2024. And it’s free!
The criteria Yeliseyev used was ‘Does it move me?’ ‘Does it have something definite that I can relate to?’ and ‘Does it come with technical proficiency?’
The top three winners receiving cash awards who fit his criteria and more are:
|“Fishing Boats at Rockland Harbor”
Artist Zhengxin Xi
Zhengxin Xi was awarded $2,000 first place for “Fishing Boats at Rockland Harbor.” “This is museum quality fine art,” he said. “Each time I saw Xi’s art I said ‘wow’ or ‘whoa.’ I was constantly impressed with the skill of the water reflections – which are hard to paint. The attention to detail. This painting talks to me. It conveys light. I can smell the fish. I love it!”
|“Sacred Valley of the Incas”
Artist Jorge Luis Corpuna
Second place of $1,300 was presented to Jorge Luis Corpuna for “Sacred Valley of the Incas.” Yeliseyev was impressed with the incredible depth of composition of this painting. He counted out the five visual planes that are “manipulated into a seamless breathtaking view without any struggle. I see no mistakes. The composition and technique are second to none.”
|"Bittersweet"
Artist Chris Krupinski
Chris Krupinski received third place of $1,000 for “Bittersweet.” “The light; the sense of focus on the grapes, strong vertical lines, the white on the grapes. The darks have life. This is skillful transparency painted perfectly.”
Yeliseyev had over 600 entries to review before selecting the final 75. He said he did his best to remove his own preferences and personal opinions as much as possible when judging, to pick different styles and subject matters. He encouraged artists who did not get in the exhibition to keep painting.
A recording of the artists’ award reception is available here.. To purchase any of the fine art, contact NWWS Treasurer Shirley Jordan at shirleylee136@hotmail.com or 509-293-1104.
More information about NWWS and the 84th International Open Exhibition here.
