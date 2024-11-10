Give your input for green space design at Sunset Park

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunset Park in Shoreline

The City of Shoreline is working with community to create design plans for new green spaces at Sunset School Park, 17840 10th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Green spaces are natural features like trees, gardens, and nature-based play areas. Green spaces could replace some of the lawn and asphalt areas in the park, bringing natural beauty to the park. 

Adding green spaces to Sunset School Park would support many environmental goals, including protecting streams, lakes, and Puget Sound, fighting climate change, and supporting pollinators.

This planning project will create designs for possible future green spaces at Sunset School Park. We plan to use the final designs to apply for grant funding to install the green features. 

Design plans would only propose removing some of the lawn and asphalt at the park. Most of it would be left for sports fields, biking, and playing.

Let us know what you want to see!

Take the survey to let us know which ideas you like or share new ideas with us. The survey closes Sunday, December 1, 2024.


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  