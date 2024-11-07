Flags at half-staff Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the deaths of LCDR Lyndsay Evans, 31, and Lt. Serena Wileman, 31, and directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
LCDR Lyndsay Evans and Lt. Serena Wileman died in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment