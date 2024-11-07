Flags at half-staff Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Flag Lowering - November 7, 2024 (LCDR Evans & Lt. Wileman)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the deaths of LCDR Lyndsay Evans, 31, and Lt. Serena Wileman, 31, and directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Thursday, November 7, 2024. 

LCDR Lyndsay Evans and Lt. Serena Wileman died in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


Posted by DKH at 3:13 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  