Volunteers plant the Miyawaki urban forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Sunday, December 17, 2023
A Miyawaki urban forest is a small forest that can be planted in urban spaces. They grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser than a traditional planted forest without pesticides and in three years the forest will be self-sustaining, not needing watering or weeding.
By Judy MacCully
Rotarians from the Environmental Rotary Club, Shoreline Rotary and Lake Forest Park Rotary joined over 300 community members for The Miyawaki Forest Planting Day on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
|Volunteers sign in on Planting Day at the Miyawaki Forest
Photo by Judy MacCully
Refreshments, kids activities, and tours were available as well as opportunities to plant.
Rain and cold could not dampen the excitement or enthusiasm that the community showed for this first stage of the Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Museum.
|The plan was laid out ahead of planting day
Photo courtesy Environmental Rotary Club
Miyawaki Urban Forests are a unique type of urban forest developed by Japanese botanist, Dr. Akira Miyawaki.
These compact forests are not only beautiful, but they also provide a host of benefits to the environment and to the people who live in urban areas.
|Volunteers at work.
Photo courtesy Environmental Rotary Club
Unlike traditional urban forests, which are often composed of just one or two species of trees, Miyawaki Urban Forests are composed of a diverse mix of native trees and shrubs, planted closely together in a small area. This high-density planting method allows the forest to grow quickly and become self-sustaining in just a few years.
|Members of the Environmental Rotary Club
Photo by Judy MacCully
Additionally, by documenting the history of the project and the community members involved, the project will help to preserve and celebrate the unique cultural heritage of the area.
Overall, a Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project provides a range of benefits to the community it serves, from mitigating the effects of climate change to improving the health and well-being of community members.
If you wish to be involved in future projects at the museum contact volunteer@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org for more info.
0 comments:
Post a Comment