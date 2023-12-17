Volunteers plant the Miyawaki urban forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Volunteers sign in on Planting Day at the Miyawaki Forest

Photo by Judy MacCully





Rain and cold could not dampen the excitement or enthusiasm that the community showed for this first stage of the Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Museum.





The plan was laid out ahead of planting day

Photo courtesy Environmental Rotary Club

Miyawaki Urban Forests are a unique type of urban forest developed by Japanese botanist, Dr. Akira Miyawaki.





These compact forests are not only beautiful, but they also provide a host of benefits to the environment and to the people who live in urban areas.





Volunteers at work.

Photo courtesy Environmental Rotary Club

Unlike traditional urban forests, which are often composed of just one or two species of trees, Miyawaki Urban Forests are composed of a diverse mix of native trees and shrubs, planted closely together in a small area. This high-density planting method allows the forest to grow quickly and become self-sustaining in just a few years.





Members of the Environmental Rotary Club

Members of the Environmental Rotary Club

Photo by Judy MacCully By involving community members in the planning, planting, and maintenance of the forest, the project will help to build a sense of community and collective responsibility.





Additionally, by documenting the history of the project and the community members involved, the project will help to preserve and celebrate the unique cultural heritage of the area.



Overall, a Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project provides a range of benefits to the community it serves, from mitigating the effects of climate change to improving the health and well-being of community members.



Overall, a Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project provides a range of benefits to the community it serves, from mitigating the effects of climate change to improving the health and well-being of community members.

If you wish to be involved in future projects at the museum contact volunteer@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org for more info.













Refreshments, kids activities, and tours were available as well as opportunities to plant.