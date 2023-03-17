"Mountains, Birds, and Dinosaurs" – Philharmonia Northwest Presents Children's Concert with KING FM's Lisa Bergman

Children’s Concert. KING FM announcer Lisa Bergman joins Philharmonia Northwest and Music Director Julia Tai for one of the orchestra’s most beloved traditions: their annual



Bergman will narrate The Mountain That Loved a Bird, a piece by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw based on the children’s book by author Alice McLerran and illustrator Eric Carle.





This beloved story balances messages about friendship and renewal, but also loss and trying to hold onto things that will inevitably change.



The program also includes Night on Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky, an ode to Russian folklore and literature, and well-known for its appearance in Disney’s Fantasia; and music from John Williams’ score to Jurassic Park, a favorite among film buffs and dinosaur fans of all ages.





Lisa Bergman, also an acclaimed pianist and teacher, is a veteran radio broadcaster, best known for hosting KING FM's Explore Music series as well as her decade-long tenure at Leavenworth's KOHO FM. Her past appearances as narrator with Philharmonia Northwest include their 2017 performance of Peter and the Wolf, as well as the 2021 world premiere of The Goose Egg by Seattle composer Angelique Poteat.









Tickets are available online at – $30 adult, $20 for seniors/students, and $10 children under 18. They will also be for sale at the box office.



This is the fifth of six concerts in Philharmonia Northwest’s 2022-23 season. The final concert, Perspectives: Fauré and Hagen – a collaboration with Kirkland Choral Society – will take place April 23 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Please note, this concert has been rescheduled from April 22-23 at Bastyr University)







