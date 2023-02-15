Property tax details available online now, statements in the mail soon
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Property owners in King County can go online now to view their 2023 property tax details. When visiting kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax, property owners can also pay their taxes, look up their property information, and sign up for email or text reminders.
Hard copies of property tax statements will be mailed on February 14 and should arrive in taxpayer mailboxes shortly after that. State law requires tax statements to be sent to taxpayers no later than March 15 each year. Only those who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, receive paper statements. A paper statement is not required to pay property taxes.
Because of the way the calendar falls this year, property taxpayers will have an extra day to pay the first half of their property taxes. The statutory due date for the first half falls on a Sunday in 2023, so payments will not be due until Monday, May 1. Payments are accepted online, by mail, and by drop box. Visit kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax for details on payment options.
Taxpayers can also visit kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax to learn more about their property tax account, payment details, or to request a statement. Customer service representatives are also available to assist Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm. Contact King County Treasury Operations at 206-263-2890 or email propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov.
Information on tax exemption and deferral programs for seniors, people with disabilities, or other qualifying conditions can be obtained from the King County Assessor's Office at TaxRelief.kingcounty.gov, by emailing exemptions.assessments@kingcounty.gov or calling 206-296-3920.
