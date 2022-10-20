Scene on the Sound: Change is in the Air

Thursday, October 20, 2022

 

Change is in the Air
Photo by Jan Hansen

This is a photograph by Jan Hansen. At first glance, it looked like a painting. Jan titled the photo Change is in the Air and there are certainly a lot of ways to mark that. Days are shorter, rains are coming, geese are getting restless.

The wildfires will burn out or get rained out and the smoke that makes this composition so artistic will be gone. - for a few seasons.



Posted by DKH at 5:24 AM
