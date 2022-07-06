State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal collision on I-5 at NE 145th

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Black 2021 Kia Niro
The Washington State Patrol, the investigating agency for the fatal collision on I-5 at NE 145th, is seeking witnesses. (see previous story)

At approximately 11:00am yesterday, July 4, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls advising of a serious collision on NB I-5 near 145th.

When troopers arrived they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in the right lane on its top. 

According to witnesses the F-350 was traveling NB on I-5 in the left lane and made an erratic lane change and struck the Kia causing it to go out of control and roll.
 
2001 Ford F-350
The driver of the F-350 fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by witnesses and subsequently arrested by troopers after they observed signs of impairment.

The 71 year old female driver and 81 year old male passenger in the KIA were critically injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center where unfortunately the passenger succumbed to their injuries.
The driver of the F-350 was transported to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
Detectives are submitting charges of Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, Felony Hit and Run and DUI.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses to this tragic incident or anyone that observed the Kia Niro F-350 prior to the collision.

Please contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.



Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  