State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal collision on I-5 at NE 145th

Black 2021 Kia Niro

The Washington State Patrol, the investigating agency for the fatal collision on I-5 at NE 145th, is seeking witnesses. ( see previous story





At approximately 11:00am yesterday, July 4, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls advising of a serious collision on NB I-5 near 145th.



When troopers arrived they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in the right lane on its top.

According to witnesses the F-350 was traveling NB on I-5 in the left lane and made an erratic lane change and struck the Kia causing it to go out of control and roll.

2001 Ford F-350

The driver of the F-350 fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by witnesses and subsequently arrested by troopers after they observed signs of impairment.



The 71 year old female driver and 81 year old male passenger in the KIA were critically injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center where unfortunately the passenger succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the F-350 was transported to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are submitting charges of Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, Felony Hit and Run and DUI.













Please contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses to this tragic incident or anyone that observed the Kia Niro F-350 prior to the collision.