Work party at Five Acre Woods Saturday





A work party on Saturday July 9, 2022 from 9am to noon will further the project to make Five Acre Woods free of invasive plants.









Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves and tools if you prefer. There will have some to lend as well. Dress for the weather, we will be there rain or shine.





Come out and enjoy nature while you contribute to our community!









Five Acre Woods is a city park, located at 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Saturdays

July 9 and August 6

9am-12noon

Monthly on the first Saturday Questions? email volunteer coordinator







Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission.