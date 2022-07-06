Work party at Five Acre Woods Saturday
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
A work party on Saturday July 9, 2022 from 9am to noon will further the project to make Five Acre Woods free of invasive plants.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission.
Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves and tools if you prefer. There will have some to lend as well. Dress for the weather, we will be there rain or shine.
Come out and enjoy nature while you contribute to our community!
Mark your calendar for the next work party on Saturday, August 6 and every first Saturday of the month.
Five Acre Woods is a city park, located at 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Saturdays
Saturdays
- July 9 and August 6
- 9am-12noon
- Monthly on the first Saturday
