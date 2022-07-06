Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Environmental Programs Manager (WMS03)

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

WSDOT
Assistant Environmental Programs Manager (WMS03)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$98,620 - $126,504 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is excited to announce we are seeking an experienced program manager to support our Northwest Region (NWR) Environmental Office as the Assistant Environmental Programs Manager. 

The NWR Environmental Office helps the region meet the agency’s mission and environmental goals by incorporating environmental protection and improvements into the daily operations of NWR as well as the ongoing development of NWR transportation plans and facilities.

As the Assistant Environmental Programs Manager, this position will support the agency’s mission and environmental goals by developing and establishing the long-term vision of NWR Environmental Programs and is responsible to balance the complex competing needs and priorities of the agency and transportation impacts on the state’s cultural and natural resources. 

The successful candidate appointed into this role will strategically develop and manage the environmental organization operations, standards, procedures, and oversight of all environmental elements of a multibillion dollar budget. This position will also ensure compliance with WSDOT policies, manuals, and various federal, state, and local environmental regulations.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 1:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  