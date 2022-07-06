Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Environmental Programs Manager (WMS03)





The NWR Environmental Office helps the region meet the agency’s mission and environmental goals by incorporating environmental protection and improvements into the daily operations of NWR as well as the ongoing development of NWR transportation plans and facilities.



As the Assistant Environmental Programs Manager, this position will support the agency’s mission and environmental goals by developing and establishing the long-term vision of NWR Environmental Programs and is responsible to balance the complex competing needs and priorities of the agency and transportation impacts on the state’s cultural and natural resources.









Job description and application







The successful candidate appointed into this role will strategically develop and manage the environmental organization operations, standards, procedures, and oversight of all environmental elements of a multibillion dollar budget. This position will also ensure compliance with WSDOT policies, manuals, and various federal, state, and local environmental regulations.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$98,620 - $126,504 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is excited to announce we are seeking an experienced program manager to support our Northwest Region (NWR) Environmental Office as the Assistant Environmental Programs Manager.