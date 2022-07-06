Jobs: WSDOT Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Manager (TE5)



Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Manager (TE5)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region

$89,271 - $120,078 Annually



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is excited to announce we are seeking a highly motivated Regional Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Manager to join our Northwest Region Environmental Programs.

As the senior level professional engineer in the field of hydraulics, stormwater, hydrology, and river engineering, responsibilities include preparation of hydraulics reports, floodplain analysis, and bridge scour evaluation for the Northwest Region and as well as approving hydraulic reports from staff in Project Engineering offices. This unique position has the opportunity to develop and recommend policy statewide for roadway drainage, culverts, fish passage, river engineering and bridge scour.The Hydraulic and Environmental Engineering Manager supervises a specialty team of four (4) Hydraulic Engineers and provides consultation on projects. This position is independently responsible for writing contracts and various engineering reports for complex and unique hydrologic, hydraulic, and river engineering for the Northwest Region and Fish Passage Program. This position ensures compliance with WSDOT policies, manuals, and various federal, state, and local environmental regulations.