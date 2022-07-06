Work party at Hillwood Trail Saturday

Hillwood Neighborhood Association (HNA) is having a volunteer trail work party Saturday July 9, 2022 from 9am to 12 noon.

Sponsored by a City of Shoreline Environmental Mini-Grant, we are continuing work on the trail at N 200th St and Greenwood Ave N . The trail is on a City of Shoreline right-of-way which goes from the bus stop on N 200th St to Greenwood Pl N.





This work party will have volunteers sheet mulching on the west side next to the trail in preparation for planting in the fall and next year.





HNA plans to eventually improve the trail, take out the invasive plants and plant natives to help beautify the area.





Bring gloves and a positive attitude. If you have them, please also bring buckets, shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows.



Refreshments will be provided. We can also give community service credit to those who need it.



Please join us in helping to improve this well-used trail in our neighborhood.







