Shoreline Fire live fire training during July on N 145th

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Fire training photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire will be conducting live-fire training at the 2300 block of N 145th St that will be held several times a day throughout the month of July.  This will take place on weekdays from 9:30am-3:30pm.   

This training is vital to keep prepared for all potential situations.  Having these donations of homes and businesses prior to their being demolished allows us a variety of training possibilities that includes: forceable entry, search, ventilation and live fire.  

Would you or someone you know like to donate?



