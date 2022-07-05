Fatal crash on I-5 near NE 145th St Monday

Looking south from NE 145th overpass. Photo by Chris Read

A fatal collision on I-5 near NE 145th around 11am on Monday, July 4, 2022 left one dead, two transported to hospitals and the causing driver charged with DUI, felony hit and run, and vehicular assault.





The victim's vehicle rolled after hitting the Jersey barrier.

Photo by Chris Read Both vehicles veered to the left side, striking the Jersey barrier. Ferrer's vehicle rolled over, coming to rest upside down on the right shoulder. The pickup came to rest on the HOV lane.



Delgado was arrested and taken to Northwest Hospital for medical attention. Both Christine Farrar and John T. Farrar were taken to Harborview where John died. Both vehicles veered to the left side, striking the Jersey barrier. Ferrer's vehicle rolled over, coming to rest upside down on the right shoulder. The pickup came to rest on the HOV lane.Delgado was arrested and taken to Northwest Hospital for medical attention. Both Christine Farrar and John T. Farrar were taken to Harborview where John died.





Washington State Patrol has jurisdiction





Causing vehicle remained in HOV lane.

Photo by Chris Read







--Diane Hettrick





State patrol trooper were directing a slow moving four lane merge of vehicles to the one lane off ramp. In the top photo, a Sound Transit bus is apparently trying to turn around to get off the freeway.--Diane Hettrick All northbound lanes of I-5 approaching NE 145th were completely blocked for hours. Unsuspecting drivers caught in the back up were doing whatever they could to get off the freeway, including driving backwards on the shoulder or making U-turns to drive the wrong way down the on-ramp.

A Ford pickup driven by 41 year old Daniel Delgado of Shelton, and a Kia driven by 71 year old Christine Farrar of Federal Way, with passenger John T. Farrar of Eatonville, were traveling on northbound I-5 approaching NE 145th St.Delgado's vehicle was in the HOV lane and Ferrer's vehicle was in lane 2.Delgado made a sudden swerve to the right, striking Ferrer's vehicle on the driver's side.