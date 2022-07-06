Author events at Third Place Books during July 2022

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books has resumed its popular author events which are a stop on the national tour for authors publishing new books.





Some events are in person, some are virtual. Some are ticketed where you purchase a copy of the book ahead of time.





If it is not offered, you can always purchase or reserve a copy of the book by calling the store at 206-366-3333.





The store is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





At the events the author gives a short presentation which may include a reading, then takes questions from the attendees.





Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.

(★) – denotes ticketed event

(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers





Wednesday, July 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Donna Barba Higuera with Kevin Emerson

The Last Cuentista and Lupe Wong Won't Dance

2022 Newberry Medalist Donna Barba Higuera joins us for a discussion of her standout books for young readers. Lupe Wong Won’t Dance will be available in paperback and in Spanish translation (Lupe Wong No Baila).





Thursday, July 7 at 5pm (Virtual)

Paul Holes

Unmasked: My Life Solving America's Cold Cases

The detective who found The Golden State Killer discusses his memoir of investigating America’s toughest cold cases and the rewards - and toll - of a life solving crime.





Thursday, July 7 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Gabrielle Zevin

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A novel

The critically acclaimed author of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry discusses her new novel, an epic saga of love, video game design, and redemption. “One of the best books I've ever read." —John Green





Tuesday, July 12 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Becky Chambers

A Prayer for the Crown-Shy

The Hugo Award–winning author of the immensely popular Wayfarer series presents the second book in her Monk and Robot series. Jess at our Ravenna store says, “We all need this book right now. . . a comforting story that lets you escape for a while into a hopeful future paved by human compassion”





Wednesday, July 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Reggie Fils-Aimé

Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo

The International Video Game Hall of Fame inductee and Former President / Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America shares leadership lessons and inspiring stories from his unlikely rise to the top.





Tuesday, July 19 at 2pm PT (Virtual)

Salka Valka by Halldór Laxness

a discussion with Philip Roughton, Will Chancellor, and Ezra Goldstein in partnership with Community Bookstore and the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith

Join us for a remarkable panel discussion about Halldór Laxness, one of Iceland’s most esteemed authors and winner of the Nobel Prize. Salka Valka, his modernist masterpiece, is now available in a fresh translation by Philip Roughton.





★Tuesday, July 19 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

Sona Movsesian

The World's Worst Assistant

From Conan O’Brien’s longtime assistant and cohost of the podcast Conan Needs a Friend, Movsesian presents her hilarious and irreverent how-to guide for becoming a terrible, yet unfireable employee, and getting away with doing the bare minimum at work. Tickets required.





Saturday, July 23 at 12pm PT (Virtual)

Ida Jessen with Anne Michaels

A Postcard for Annie (translated by Martin Aitken)

in partnership with Community Bookstore

Distinguished Danish writer Ida Jessen discusses her collection of short stories A Postcard for Annie (translated by Martin Aitken), a work of psychological realism at its finest. Anne Michaels, author of All We Saw, joins in conversation.





Monday, July 25 at 7pm (Virtual)

Lake Forest Park Reads!

Daniel James Brown with Tom Ikeda





Facing the Mountain: An Inspiring Story of Japanese American Patriots in World War II

co-sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee





Our annual community reads program returns! Celebrated author Daniel James Brown gives a virtual presentation of his latest work of nonfiction, now available in paperback. Tom Ikeda, executive director of Densho, joins in conversation.





Tuesday, July 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)

David R. Montgomery and Anne Biklé

What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health

An in-depth study of the interconnected nature of food, farming, and climate change, What Your Food Ate is '"sure to become a classic—a biological Rosetta Stone that intimately and elegantly shows how the health of soil, plants, animals, and human beings are inseparable.” (Paul Hawken)





⁂Sunday, July 31 at 6pm (Virtual)

Spooky Campfire Stories for Kids!

with Lora Senf, Mat Heagerty, Sam Owen, and Darcy Marks

moderated by Aurora Dominguez

Haunted towns, lumberjacks, vampires, and a Hell of a Halloween—get ready to get spooked! Featuring Lora Senf and her chilling tale The Clackity; writer Mat Heagerty and illustrator Sam Owen and their graphic novel Lumberjackula; and Darcy Marks with her rollicking tale of kids from Hell in Grounded for All Eternity.











