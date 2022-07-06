Mike VanOrden selected as District Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning within Shoreline Schools

Mike VanOrden, Shoreline Schools District

Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning Mike VanOrden has been selected to serve as District Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning within Shoreline Schools, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. Mike succeeds Maria Stevens, who accepted a position at another school district.



Mike is joining Shoreline Schools from the Lake Washington School District, where he has served as the Director of Teaching and Learning and, most recently, as an Associate Superintendent.





Before joining the Lake Washington School District, he served as principal at Highland Terrace Elementary here in Shoreline, as principal at Alderwood Middle School, and as assistant principal at Meadowdale High School in the Edmonds School District.



Prior to school administration, Mike was a high school science/AP science teacher in California and on Mercer Island. He also held curriculum- and assessment-related positions for the Santa Clara County Office of Education in California and for the California Department of Education.



