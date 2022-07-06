Mike VanOrden selected as District Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning within Shoreline Schools
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Mike VanOrden, Shoreline Schools District
Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning
The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. Mike succeeds Maria Stevens, who accepted a position at another school district.
Mike is joining Shoreline Schools from the Lake Washington School District, where he has served as the Director of Teaching and Learning and, most recently, as an Associate Superintendent.
Before joining the Lake Washington School District, he served as principal at Highland Terrace Elementary here in Shoreline, as principal at Alderwood Middle School, and as assistant principal at Meadowdale High School in the Edmonds School District.
Prior to school administration, Mike was a high school science/AP science teacher in California and on Mercer Island. He also held curriculum- and assessment-related positions for the Santa Clara County Office of Education in California and for the California Department of Education.
Mike earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Humboldt State University in California, his Master of Education in Educational Administration, and his administrative certification from Western Washington University.
Mike lives in Seattle with his wife, who is a middle school teacher for the Mercer Island School District. He also has two grown daughters, one of whom is currently attending Washington State University and studying to become a science teacher.
“Mike brings a wealth of experience and a depth of knowledge that will serve Shoreline Schools students, teachers, and staff well,” says Superintendent Reyes. “We are excited to welcome him back to our community and look forward to his vision and leadership within our district.”
