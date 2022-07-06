Shakespeare in the Park Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Join ShoreLake Arts for
Shakespeare's Cymbeline
July 13, 6:30pm
Richmond Beach Library Park
Get thee to the park, with picnic, family, friends and blankets in tow to experience this rarely performed romance.
Under the direction of Makaela Milburn, prepare yourself for this Twisted Tale.
Cymbeline is not your average Shakespeare comedy as the story quickly twists to the dark side. A wicked stepmother, a spoiled prince, and a wayward villain match wits with clever Imogen, but even the best of folks hit low points.
What happens after “happily-ever-after” can look a whole lot different than what you dreamed.
Touted as a modern, queer-forward folktale of scrappy resolve, identity exploration, and big-hearted forgiveness.
A wondrous small company of players bring this story to life with music and a joyful pastiche of styles to illuminate this rarely performed production.
FREE. Walk-up.
YOUR support makes this program possible. Thank you!
Wooden O's production of Cymbeline, 6:30-8:30pm
Richmond Beach Community Park, Shoreline
Production information available https://www.seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno/
Directions to the Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park:
- From I5, take exit 176/NE 175th St and head west on NE 175th approximately .7 miles to Aurora Ave/WA-99.
- Turn RIGHT onto Aurora Ave/WA-99 and drive .5 mi to N 185th St.
- Turn LEFT onto N 185th St (the sharp left turn at the light) and follow 185th – after about one mile, the road turns into Richmond Beach Rd.
- Continue along Richmond Beach Rd to 21st Ave NW.
- Turn RIGHT on 21st Ave NW – the park will be on your left.
- Limited parking available in the Library lot and in the residential areas.
Additional information at ShoreLakeArts.org
