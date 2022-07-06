Shakespeare in the Park Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Join ShoreLake Arts for

Shakespeare's Cymbeline

July 13, 6:30pm

Richmond Beach Library Park

2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

Get thee to the park, with picnic, family, friends and blankets in tow to experience this rarely performed romance.



Cymbeline is not your average Shakespeare comedy as the story quickly twists to the dark side. A wicked stepmother, a spoiled prince, and a wayward villain match wits with clever Imogen, but even the best of folks hit low points.





What happens after “happily-ever-after” can look a whole lot different than what you dreamed.





Touted as a modern, queer-forward folktale of scrappy resolve, identity exploration, and big-hearted forgiveness.









FREE. Walk-up.



YOUR support makes this program possible. Thank you!



July 13, Wednesday

, Shoreline



Production information available



