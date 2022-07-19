Paul Lewing Studio Summer Sale this weekend
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Art by Paul Lewing
Paul Lewing will be having his Summer Studio Sale this upcoming weekend, Friday - Sunday, July 22, 23, and 24, 2022 from 10am to 5pm.
The address is 105 N 200th St, Shoreline WA 98133. Please come and bring your friends!
|Art by Paul Lewing
I'll have paintings and tile. All the bigger paintings that will be there are on my art website if you'd like a preview, but I have a bunch of smaller ones too, that aren't on the website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment