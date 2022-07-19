Paul Lewing Studio Summer Sale this weekend

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Art by Paul Lewing

Paul Lewing will be having his Summer Studio Sale this upcoming weekend, Friday - Sunday, July 22, 23, and 24, 2022 from 10am to 5pm.

The address is 105 N 200th St, Shoreline WA 98133.  Please come and bring your friends! 

Art by Paul Lewing

I'll have paintings and tile. All the bigger paintings that will be there are on my art website if you'd like a preview, but I have a bunch of smaller ones too, that aren't on the website.  



