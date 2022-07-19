Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Planner





DEFINITION

Job description and application The successful candidate will enjoy a fast-paced work environment and have experience and skills in evaluating complex policy documents; leading high-profile long-range planning projects; making public presentations; managing and reviewing complex land use applications; interpreting and applying, applicable development codes; conducting environmental review; performing on-site building and landscape inspections; and providing customer service. Preferred experience includes working with local governmental agencies, project management, public outreach, and electronic plan review.











SALARY: $84,906.00 - $107,605.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 7/31/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.PLEASE NOTE: This position is subject to August 8th City Council's approval. Virtual Interviews are being planned for Aug. 3-5.The City of Shoreline’s Planning and Community Development Department has an open Senior Planner position to join a team of six dedicated planners. The City is in the midst of an exciting transformation and the Senior Planner will be part of the team at the forefront.This position will be part of implementation of the Light Rail Station Subarea Plans, which are well underway with significant new mixed use and multifamily development in the pipeline around the two future light rail stations anticipated to open in 2024.The Planning Team will also be leading the update to the Comprehensive Plan, implementing key components of the City’s Housing Action Plan which will include reviewing and recommending opportunities for middle housing options, and continuing to provide staff support to the Planning Commission. The Planning Team includes both long-range and current planning (development review) functions.