July Online Book Talk: The Library: A Fragile History

July Book Talk: The Library: A Fragile History

July 20, 2022 at 9am PT









Perfect for book lovers, this is a fascinating exploration of the history of libraries and the people who built them, from the ancient world to the digital age.



Historian Abby Smith Rumsey in conversation with authors Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen. Many have decried the perilous state of the library in the 21st century, a situation that was made only worse when public libraries across the world were forced to shut their doors in the face of a global pandemic.





But across centuries of existence, libraries have faced ruin from war, fire, neglect, and dispersal—only to be reborn again.



In The Library, historians Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen trace the extraordinary history of the institution, from the famed collections of the ancient world to the modern public resource of today.





Along the way, they encounter the librarians, historians, readers, supporters and antagonists that have shaped the library and its offerings over centuries.









